[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

Mayfield Seoul offers ‘Private Party’ package



Mayfield Hotel in Seoul is offering an in-room dining package called “Private Party,” for guests to enjoy gatherings in a private space instead of dining out to celebrate the end of the year.



The package provides two bottles of wine – one red and one sparkling -- along with a 100,000 won dining voucher that can be used at the hotel’s restaurant, which offers a choice of steak and smoked salmon dishes. Cheese platters with Italian salami, as well as cakes made by the hotel bakery are offered alongside the main menu. All visitors can use the hotel’s fitness center and pool free of charge.



For the Duplex Suite, the highest of three room options available, a 150,000-won dining voucher will be provided. The package starts at 390,000 won, and will be available until Jan. 31. Inquiries can be made at (02) 2660-9000.







InterContinental Seoul presents Lescure Afternoon Tea



InterContinental Seoul COEX in Samseong-dong presents Lescure Afternoon Tea, in collaboration with top-quality AOP-certified butter from Poitou-Charentes of France, in the Lobby Lounge located on the ground floor of the hotel, starting Monday.



Desserts and savory dishes with rich butter flavors will be prepared and all afternoon tea guests will receive a handmade butter-cookie-scented air freshener made by Lescure and InterContinental.



Lescure Afternoon Tea is served with six types of desserts made with Lescure butter, including Palmier Carre, Earl Grey Cheese Scone, Strawberry Opera Cake, Galette Bretonne, and Strawberry Choux. The tea sets will also be available as a to-go option for home parties.



Lescure Afternoon Tea will be available until March 31, and is priced at 90,000 for two guests. For reservations, contact (02) 3430-8603.







Sheraton Grand Incheon provides ‘Dear My Kids’ package



The “Dear My Kids” package at Sheraton Grand Incheon provides the opportunity for children and parents to enjoy unique activities together at the hotel. The package consists of a Deluxe Room, breakfast vouchers at the hotel‘s restaurant for two children and two adults, and free use of fitness lounge and swimming pool inside the hotel.



A travel book and set of crayons for kids, Sheraton hotel’s signature teddy bear, and a stamp completing mission game set will be provided for kids to fully immerse themselves through a variety of activities. Upon completing the mission, a special present will be provided.



The package is available until Feb. 28, and reservations can be made at (032) 853-1000.







Grand Josun Jeju offers special gala dinner



Rubrica, the Grand Josun Jeju’s rooftop Italian restaurant, is presenting a special gala dinner for guests.



The six-course special dinner will be offered on two days -- Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.



The dinner course consists of a cheese custard cream mini tart with jam, lobster burrata cheese salad and chestnut cappuccino soup, black truffle risotto, hanwoo sirloin steak and Rubrica’s signature tiramisu cake as dessert.



The special gala dinner also comes with a glass of Champagne or red wine.



Live accordion performances of Christmas carols will entertain diners. The 30-minute live performance will be held twice a day, at 6:30 p.m. and 7:20 p.m.



The gala dinner starts at 150,000 won and reservations can be made at (064) 735-8995.





