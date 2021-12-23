Military reports 26 more COVID-19 cases

(Yonhap)

South Korea's military on Thursday reported 26 additional COVID-19 cases, including 23 breakthrough infections, raising the total caseload among its personnel to 3,027.



Of the new cases, 12 are from the Army, six from the Air Force, five from units under the direct control of the defense ministry, one from the Navy, and one from the Marine Corps, the ministry said.



Currently, 289 military personnel are under treatment. Of the total military caseload, 1,243 are breakthrough cases. (Yonhap)