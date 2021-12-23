[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Everland Winter Wishes



Everland Winter Wishes started Dec. 3 and will run through March 1 at Everland in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province.



The festival is a fantastic winter event, where tourists can enjoy various attractions like T-express, Thunder Falls, Lost Valley and Safari Ride more freely than other seasons.



The beautiful lights have a golden concept this year, and create a romantic Christmas ambience.



The carol songs are played all day long, with a special Christmas parade once a day at 2 p.m.



Visitors of all ages are welcome and admission fees vary by age.



Updated information is available at www.everland.com.











The Daegwallyeong Snow Festival will run from Jan. 21-30 in the area of the stream Songcheon in Pyeongchang, Gangwon Province.



The annual festival began in 1993 and has become among the most famous winter festivals in South Korea.



The event features beautiful snowy hills and enjoyable activities for both children and adults.



Admission fees are yet to be announced.



More information can be found at





Chilgapsan Ice Fountain Festival



The Chilgapsan Ice Fountain Festival will run from Jan. 1 to Feb. 13 at the Alps Village in Cheongyang-gun, South Chungcheong Province.



Sponsored and managed by the Alps Village Committee, the festival offers various programs, including sledding, bobsledding, ice fishing, a zip line course, horseback riding, bare-hands fishing and more.



Visitors who do not wish to participate in the hands-on experience can also enjoy the ice fountain, ice artwork and ice cave.



The festival is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.



The admission fee is 7,000 won and participation fees vary for individual activities.



More information can be found at www.alpsvill.com.







Incheon Romance Market Festival



The Incheon Romance Market Festival is running through Dec. 26 at the north square of Dongincheon Station and the nearby market district.



The fourth edition of the event provides various programs, including a free black-and-white photo studio and classic movies -- “Dr. No” (1962), “The Magnificent Seven” (1960) and “Gunfight at the O.K. Corral” (1957) -- at Incheon Milim Cinema. Tickets are priced at 5,000 won.



Visitors can also enjoy local street food and purchase crafts at nearby markets.



More information can be found at www.romancemarket.co.kr.





