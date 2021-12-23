 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Business

Hyundai Motor to present robotics-based mobility vision at CES

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 23, 2021 - 09:25       Updated : Dec 23, 2021 - 09:25

This image, provided by Hyundai Motor Co. on Thursday, shows the teaser for the robotics technologies vision to be presented at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas next month. (Hyundai Motor Co.)
This image, provided by Hyundai Motor Co. on Thursday, shows the teaser for the robotics technologies vision to be presented at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas next month. (Hyundai Motor Co.)
Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's top automaker, said Thursday it will unveil its future mobility vision based on robotics technologies at an upcoming international consumer electronics event in the United States, reflecting its drive for a transition into an advanced mobility service provider.

Under the theme of "Expanding Human Reach," Hyundai Motor will present its view of how robotics can bring changes to the future in terms of the role and means of transportation during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), slated to take place in Las Vegas from Jan. 5-8, the automaker said in a release.

Robotics as a medium that connects the virtual world with reality in the concept of metaverse and goes beyond the limits of physical movement, time and space, will be among the key concepts on display, the company said.

The planned presentation is in line with Hyundai's new strategy in pursuit of becoming a "smart mobility solutions provider" focusing on autonomous driving technologies, electric vehicles, urban air mobility and hydrogen fuel cell system.

At the CES, Hyundai Motor will also showcase a new plug and drive robotic module platform under the "Mobility of Things (MoT)," which refers to a new concept that mobility is provided in everything from inanimate objects to community spaces.

The automaker will also present its Mobile Eccentric Droid (MobED), a new mobility platform for indoor service robots that was unveiled earlier this month, among other robotics products, according to the company. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114