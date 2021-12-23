China's top envoy to N. Korea to return home after delay due to COVID-19

Outgoing Chinese Ambassador to Pyongyang Li Jinjun (5th from L, 1st row) takes a photo with Choe Ryong-hae (6th from L, 1st row), a member of the North Korean ruling party's politburo presidium, and other officials in Pyongyang on Wednesday, in this photo released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency the next day. (KNCA-Yonhap)

Chinese Ambassador to North Korea Li Jinjun will leave Pyongyang following a seven-year stint, according to the North's state media Thursday, with his departure having been delayed apparently due to tight border control to stave off the COVID-19 pandemic.



The envoy met with Choe Ryong-hae, a member of the North Korean ruling party's politburo presidium, and other ranking officials at the Mansudae Assembly Hall in Pyongyang for a farewell, the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said. It did not mention exactly when the ambassador was to depart.



Li, who began the ambassadorial duty in March 2015, was the longest serving Chinese envoy to Pyongyang.



In a message delivered via Choe, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un praised Li's efforts to develop the North Korea-China relations, and said he was "very satisfied" that the bilateral ties have shown new vitality in recent years.



Li expressed gratitude for Kim and vowed continued efforts for the development of the two countries' friendly relations.



With the announcement of Li's return home, eyes are on whether the two countries will resume senior-level exchanges that have long been disrupted due to the North's strict border lockdown.



China has reportedly appointed Wang Yajun, a senior party official, as Li's successor in February. But the replacement did not take place sooner apparently due to the pandemic situation.



Ji Jae-ryong, North Korea's former ambassador to Beijing, is also known to be still in China due to the border control. His successor Ri Ryong-nam began his duty in April. (Yonhap)