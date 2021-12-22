Christmas market kicks off at DDP

People gather at the DDP’s Seoul Christmas Market in 2019. (Dongdaemun Design Plaza)
From Thursday, a Christmas market will be set up at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza until the end of the year to celebrate the festive season.
Under the theme “The Christmas airport - Travel to Santa’s world,” a total of 40 stalls will be in operation from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m, at Allim Hall 2, located within the plaza.
The 2021 Seoul Christmas Market at DDP displays and sells a variety of holiday-related products, including light ornaments and other home decor, as well as accessories, candles and knitted-goods handmade by the merchants.
As part of COVID-19 safety precautions, DDP has capped the number of visitors to 387, and only those holding proof of being fully vaccinated or are able to show negative PCR test results are allowed to enter the premises.
With street food vendors and trucks closed for safety reasons at this year’s event, the market has also banned visitors from drinking and eating on site.
“Most small-sized business merchants and artisans have difficulties meeting consumers face-to-face due to the lingering pandemic, making it difficult to secure sales channels,” an official at the Seoul Metropolitan Government hosting the event said.
Details about the event can be found at the DDP’s official website.
By Kim Hae-yeon (hykim@heraldcorp.com
)