Kim to take stronger lead in conservative election committee

Veteran electioneer Kim Chong-in is once again taking a central role in the presidential election, following yet another power struggle within the People Power Party.
Less than three weeks after the party’s Chairman Lee Jun-seok and presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol settled their differences, chaos has struck again with Lee resigning from the election committee following an argument with the committee campaign’s communications chief, Rep. Cho Su-jin.
On Wednesday, Kim and Yoon met at the party’s headquarters in Yeouido, western Seoul, and agreed to a plan where Kim is to take stronger control of the election committee.
“As a person responsible for the committee, I will take the lead so that a crisis like this would not happen again,” Kim told the press.
There have been predictions that Kim, who belatedly joined the election committee, would try to reorganize the group, as Lee has paved the way for Kim to proceed with a reshuffle through his resignation.
“It is true that the committee is inefficient due to its enormous size. We will look at how to make things more efficient in detail,” Kim said.
Yoon also said he will support Kim taking lead of the election committee.
“Kim said he will tighten his grip on the committee for it to be run more efficiently. I also asked Kim (to take a stronger lead),” Yoon told the press.
When asked about whether he would meet with Lee, the candidate did not answer.
At the meeting, Yoon called for Kim to make an efficient, competent election committee, and Kim replied, “You are right,” according to Lee Yang-soo, a senior spokesman for the party.
“Yoon said many are worried about (party Chairman) Lee, Kim answered he will work (the conflict) out,” spokesman Lee said.
Meanwhile, the party chairman is not likely to return to his post within the committee.
“I will do what I can, and am asked of, as the party chairman,” Lee said, after having lunch with Kim on Wednesday.
“We did not even discuss (a return). I have known Kim for nearly 10 years. We know each other well enough that we don’t have to share words,” Lee said.
Kim also underlined that Lee would not return to the committee.
“He made an announcement and that is it. It is not easy for a politician to go back on his own words,” Kim said.
Lee announced his resignation from the election committee Tuesday following an argument with Cho. Cho also resigned from her post, apologizing to Lee. The conflict comes less than a month after the party fell into crisis when Lee and Yoon were at odds over the election committee.
