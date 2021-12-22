 Back To Top
National

Ex-school principal accused of spy cam voyeurism admits to charges in court

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 22, 2021 - 14:40       Updated : Dec 22, 2021 - 14:40

This undated photo provided by a teachers' union in Gyeonggi Province shows a tiny camera hidden inside a tissue box in a female teachers' restroom of an elementary school in Anyang, 23 kilometers south of Seoul. (Yonhap)
This undated photo provided by a teachers' union in Gyeonggi Province shows a tiny camera hidden inside a tissue box in a female teachers' restroom of an elementary school in Anyang, 23 kilometers south of Seoul. (Yonhap)
A former elementary school principal indicted for allegedly installing a spy camera in a female teachers' restroom admitted to all charges against him in his first court hearing Wednesday.

The 57-year-old former principal at the school in Anyang, 23 kilometers south of Seoul, was charged with the sexual offenses last month for allegedly fitting a tiny camera inside a tissue box in the restroom in late October to secretly film women while serving as the school's chief.

He was dismissed from the position amid a police investigation.

In the first hearing of the case held at a court in Suwon, 46 km south of Seoul, he told a judge, "Yes, I do," when asked whether he admits to the charges.

The investigation began after a teacher spotted the recording device and reported it to school authorities in October.

Police later found several video clips of the victim's body parts and still images on his mobile phone. The man initially said he had no sexual intent but later acknowledged he committed the crime for sexual purposes, according to police.  (Yonhap)

