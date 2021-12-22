 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Business

GS Caltex to use oil extracted from plastic waste as clean feedstock

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Dec 22, 2021 - 16:01       Updated : Dec 22, 2021 - 16:49
GS Caltex President and CEO Hur Sae-hong (GS Caltex)
GS Caltex President and CEO Hur Sae-hong (GS Caltex)
GS Caltex said Wednesday it will utilize oil extracted from plastic waste as a feedstock to manufacture petrochemical products to bolster its environmental, social and governance efforts.

According to the South Korean total energy company, it will begin pilot production of petrochemical products with 500,000 tons of plastic waste oil at the firm’s plant located in Yeosu, Jeolla Province.

“If the pilot project proves successful, GS Caltex will review new investments for building a waste plastic oil production facility with an annual capacity of 50,000 tons to operate it starting 2024. The goal is to expand the capacity to 1 million tons,” a company official said.

When plastic waste is heated up through a process called pyrolysis, oil can be extracted. This oil can replace conventional carbon-intensive, fossil fuel-based feedstock.

With the plastic waste oil, GS Caltex will produce propylene at its Yeosu facility. Then, propylene will be used as a raw material to manufacture plastic products. GS Caltex’s goal is to create a circular economy for plastic from its production, consumption to recycling.

“For the industry to become low-carbon and energy-efficient, it’s crucial to transform the current linear economic structure, which thinks waste generation is inevitable, into a circular structure through recycling and upcycling,” GS Caltex President and CEO Hur Sae-hong said.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114