Squatter kills landlord after discovery

A man has been arrested in Wonju, Gangwon Province, in connection to the killing of a landlord who was found dead in a residential building she owned on Dec. 15.
According to local police on Wednesday, the suspect, in his 40s, had been living secretly in a one-bedroom unit in the victim’s building in Wonju.
The attack occurred when the landlord, who lived in Gyeonggi Province, came to check on her property and found the illegal tenant.
Police, acting on a missing person report filed by the victim’s family, found the body on Friday and nabbed the suspect, who had escaped the scene the next day, after checking surveillance footage.
The man stated that the house had a loose lock and he had been living there for some time.
By Korea Herald
)