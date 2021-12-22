Lee pledges to complete moon landing project by 2030

Ruling party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung pledged Wednesday to complete the country's first moon landing project by 2030 if elected in the March presidential poll.The Democratic Party (DP) nominee also said he will establish a new position of deputy prime minister for science, technology and innovation to oversee planning and budget issues in the science industry.The plans, which were unveiled during a press conference at the DP headquarters, are part of Lee's top seven campaign pledges for the science and technology sector."I will turn South Korea into a top 5 global science power alongside the United States, the European Union, China and Japan," the candidate said.The DP previously said it is looking into a pledge to land an unmanned probe on the moon by 2030.Lee's other pledges include establishing technological sovereignty by developing future national strategic technologies, and expanding research into technologies that will help resolve social issues. (Yonhap)