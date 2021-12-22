S. Korea's seaport cargo down 1.9% in Nov.

(Yonhap)

The volume of cargo processed at South Korean seaports fell nearly 2 percent in November due to delayed handling at major ports, government data showed Wednesday.



Cargo handled at the country's ports stood at 128.5 million tons last month, down 1.9 percent from a year earlier, according to the data by the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.



Handling of export-import cargo also declined 1.9 on-year to 108.8 million tons.



Container cargo decreased 7.4 percent on-year to 2.39 million twenty-foot-equivalent units (TEUs) in November on a decrease in export-import cargo and a delay in shipments of cargo heading to the Americas.



Container cargo for exports and imports shrank 5.4 percent on-year to 1.35 million TEUs last month as exports to major trading partners went south.



South Korean trade with the United States sank 14.9 percent on-year in November, while that with Japan and China fell 4.9 percent and 2.9 percent, respectively.



Transshipment cargo, or cargo processed in South Korea en route to final destinations, dropped 9.9 percent on-year to 1.03 million TEUs.



Container cargo handled at the southeastern city of Busan, the country's busiest maritime gateway, fell 7.2 percent to 1.79 million tons last month. Incheon, 40 kilometers west of Seoul, came next with 267,000 TEUs, which was down 10.6 percent from a year ago, according to the data. (Yonhap)