National

S. Korea to offer $15 million to Africa for equitable vaccine access

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 22, 2021 - 11:27       Updated : Dec 22, 2021 - 11:27

Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Yonhap)
Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Yonhap)
South Korea on Wednesday unveiled a plan to offer $15 million to Africa for equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines during US-hosted virtual ministerial talks on responses to the omicron variant, the foreign ministry said.

Seoul's Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong attended the session involving top diplomats from some 10 countries, as well as the African Union (AU) and the European Union. It was hosted by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

At the session, Chung said Seoul will make the financial contributions to Africa in cooperation with the AU, and reiterated the importance of international cooperation in strengthening global governance to tackle global health issues.

Chung also explained Seoul's earlier pledge to donate $100 million worth of vaccine shots next year to the COVAX Advance Market Commitment, a global mechanism to provide vaccines for developing countries.

"The minister emphasized the importance of securing equitable access to vaccines to respond to the omicron variant, a pending issue facing the international community and to overcome COVID-19," the ministry said in a press release.

At the session, Blinken announced $580 million in new funds for seven multilateral partners to support their work to help end the pandemic and strengthen public health capacity, the State Department said in a press release.

He also reaffirmed Washington's commitment to partner with countries and organizations to end the pandemic next year, while calling on participants to redouble their antivirus efforts.

The participants exchanged information to better understand the omicron variant and coordinate a global response, according to the department. They were also briefed on initial scientific findings of the variant's severity and transmissibility, and existing treatments and vaccines. (Yonhap)

 

