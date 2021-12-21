PPP chief offers to step down from presidential campaign leadership amid internal feud

Lee Jun-seok, chairman of the main opposition People Power Party, speaks at an event at the party's headquarters in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)

The chief of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) said Tuesday he will quit all his positions in the party's presidential campaign committee following a dispute with a senior member of the committee.



Lee Jun-seok announced his departure at a press briefing at the National Assembly after Rep. Cho Su-jin, the PPP campaign's communications chief, reportedly disobeyed his order and said she would listen only to the party's presidential nominee, Yoon Suk-yeol.



Lee, however, said he will continue to serve as the party's chairman. (Yonhap)