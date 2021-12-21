Korean Air union sues YouTuber over video featuring flight attendant uniforms

(Yonhap)

The labor union of South Korea's biggest carrier Korean Air Lines Co. on Tuesday lodged a complaint against a female YouTuber who appears in underwear in a lookbook video before putting on flight attendant uniforms, alleging that she defamed the reputation of flight attendants.



The complaint was filed with Seoul's Gangnam Police Station against the YouTuber who recently triggered a sexual commodification controversy by uploading an 8-minute video in which she appears only in underwear and changes into two uniforms similar to ones used by Korean Air flight attendants, the union said.



The union asked police to punish her for violating the special act on punishment of sexual crimes and on charges of defamation, saying Korean Air flight attendants have been frustrated for being subjected to sexual commodification by the YouTuber accused of engaging in obscene acts with flight attendant uniforms on.



It also raised suspicion that the YouTuber may have intended to attract public attention through her clothes similar to Korean Air uniforms and sell sex products later.



The YouTuber, whose name was not disclosed posted the lookbook video in her channel on Nov. 2. She contends in the post, "The clothes worn by me are not the official uniforms of a specific airline, though they look similar. They differ in designs and fabrics."



But a Korean Air union official countered her claim, saying, "The color is the same and her clothes can be easily recognized as Korean Air flight attendant uniforms."



The official said Korean Air is also conducting a separate legal review on the case and the labor union will also take legal actions against other similar cases on behalf of its members. (Yonhap)