 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Entertainment

[Herald Interview] Norah Jones aims to soothe COVID-19 blues with first Christmas album

By Jie Ye-eun
Published : Dec 21, 2021 - 14:49       Updated : Dec 21, 2021 - 14:49
American singer-songwriter Norah Jones (Universal Music Group)
American singer-songwriter Norah Jones (Universal Music Group)
Christmas is just around the corner, but the festive season is more low-key than many hoped for due to rising COVID-19 concerns around the world. To help soothe the COVID-19 blues, American singer-songwriter Norah Jones has released an unexpected gift -- a full-length Christmas album titled “I Dream of Christmas”.

“This album did come out of the very long first year of the pandemic. I needed something to look forward to and a way to be creative that had a little joy baked into it. This was the perfect project for me,” the jazz vocalist said in an email.

“I Dream of Christmas” is Jones’ first holiday album since her debut nearly 20 years ago. A mixture of Christmas classics and originals, the album features her take on The Chipmunks’ “Christmas Don’t Be Late,” “White Christmas,” “Blue Christmas,” “Winter Wonderland,” “Christmas Time Is Here,” and more.

For a sense of comfort during a lockdown, Jones found herself listening to James Brown’s “Funky Christmas” and Elvis Presley’s “Christmas Album.” Then she came up with the idea of releasing her first Christmas album, not just as a gift for listeners and her fans around the globe, but to comfort herself in the time of coronavirus.

“Christmas music has that nostalgic thing to it that is very comforting, especially the older you get. (The album’s producer) Leon (Michels) and I had a great Christmas playlist going back and forth with some amazing inspiration on it. Duke Ellington’s ‘Sugar Rum Cherry’ is one that comes to mind,” she said.

While Christmas brings about nostalgia, it is also a beautiful and magical time of the year that is something to look forward to, according to Jones.

Album cover of “I Dream of Christmas” by Norah Jones (Universal Music Group)
Album cover of “I Dream of Christmas” by Norah Jones (Universal Music Group)
While there are many amazing and classic Christmas songs, the musician chose her all-time-favorites that she wanted to sing the most and “everything fell into place,” the singer-songwriter said.

The musician also participated in writing six of the 13 songs on the album. She feels the most attached to the first track “Christmas Calling (Jolly Jones),” and the song helped inform the whole album with the “longing for Christmas spirit and missing friends who feel like family,” she said.

Having debuted in 2002 with her first studio album “Come Away with Me,” the artist will celebrate her 20th year in music next year. The nine-time Grammy award winner has sold more than 50 million albums and her songs have been streamed six billion times worldwide.

While the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic forced her to cancel her US tour plans last year, the singer is planning on a nationwide tour next summer. She also hopes to visit Korea again, where she has performed in 2005, 2012 and 2017.

By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114