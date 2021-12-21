 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Business

Final testing of Korea’s first homegrown COVID-19 vaccine begins

NIH, International Vaccine Institute cooperate in testing vaccine efficacy in 3rd trial

By Kan Hyeong-woo
Published : Dec 21, 2021 - 14:24       Updated : Dec 21, 2021 - 14:24
SK Bioscience’s vaccine manufacturing plant in Andong, North Gyeongsang Province (SK Bioscience)
SK Bioscience’s vaccine manufacturing plant in Andong, North Gyeongsang Province (SK Bioscience)
Health authorities started the last stage of testing for SK Bioscience’s coronavirus vaccine GBP510 this week, the National Institute of Health said Tuesday.

As a home-grown COVID-19 vaccine closest to becoming the country’s first vaccine to be authorized, GBP510 is currently in the third and last phase of its clinical trial.

“The last and most important step for the commercialization of the first Korea-made COVID-19 vaccine has begun,” said Kwon Jun-wook, director of the National Institute of Health.

“We will do our best to support it until the end through a solid public-private cooperation system.”

The test will evaluate the production rate of neutralizing antibodies that offset virus infection and induce preventive effects. Therefore, the more neutralizing antibodies are produced, the higher chances of counterbalancing the virus are secured with a stronger immune system.

An official from SK Bioscience told The Korea Herald that the drug maker is actively doing its part to achieve the goal of commercializing GBP510 within the first half of next year, adding that the process has undergone smooth sailing so far.

In order to increase the level of trust in the vaccine evaluation, the NIH signed a memorandum of understanding with the International Vaccine Institute in August to set the standards for testing COVID-19 vaccine’s neutralizing antibodies.

“Effectiveness evaluation using verified testing methods is an essential part of approval for the use of vaccines,” said Jerome Kim, director general of the International Vaccine Institute.

“The International Vaccine Institute will cooperate with the NIH so that the vaccine can be commercialized and used at home and abroad as soon as possible.”

Aside from SK Bioscience, a total of seven companies were in the process of undergoing early phase trials in developing their own COVID-19 vaccines as of Dec. 15, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

By Kan Hyeong-woo (hwkan@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114