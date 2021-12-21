Umbrella union disapproves of ex-Foreign Minister Kang's bid for top ILO job

This Dec. 15, 2021, file photo shows former Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha (R) talking with Yang Kyung-soo, the head of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions to ask for the group's support for her bid to become the next director-general of the International Labor Organization. (Yonhap)

A major South Korean umbrella labor organization has notified the International Labor Organization (ILO) and the International Trade Union Confederation that it does not support former South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha's candidacy for the position of ILO chief, sources said Tuesday.



The statement from the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU), which was sent Monday, is expected to deal a blow to Kang's bid to become ILO director-general about three months before the election set for March 25.



The KCTU has claimed Kang is not fit to head the ILO, saying she lacks experience and qualities.



Last week, Kang visited the KCTU headquarters in central Seoul to ask for support for her bid, saying she has the leadership and competency that ILO needs from her experience at the United Nations. The KCTU refused to give its support, claiming a person with experience in the field of labor would be more qualified. (Yonhap)



