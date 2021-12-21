 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

IFRC allocates $1.2m to help NK fight against COVID-19

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 21, 2021 - 10:26       Updated : Dec 21, 2021 - 10:56

This undated image, captured from North Korea's state TV on Dec. 1, 2021, shows its quarantine workers. (Captured from North Korea's state TV)
This undated image, captured from North Korea's state TV on Dec. 1, 2021, shows its quarantine workers. (Captured from North Korea's state TV)
The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) has allocated 1.1 million Swiss francs ($1.2 million) to help North Korea combat the COVID-19 pandemic from January last year to June next year, its interim financial report showed.

According to the COVID-19 Outbreak 20-Month Update, the organization had spent around 699,000 Swiss francs as of September, with the largest portion of 296,000 Swiss francs spent on health-related operations.

Another 157,000 Swiss francs was spent for the group's efforts to "influence others as leading strategic partners," while 91,000 Swiss francs, 68,000 Swiss francs and 61,500 Swiss francs was spent on disaster risk reduction, shelter, and water, sanitation and hygiene, respectively.

"The DPRK government has taken consistent pre-emptive and offensive measures since the outbreak of COVID-19, continuing to raise awareness of all people with campaign against the rapid spread of highly infectious new COVID-19 variants," the report said. DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

North Korea has imposed strict border controls since the outbreak of the pandemic, and claims to be coronavirus-free.

According to the World Health Organization's latest weekly report, North Korea said 739 people, including 151 with influenza-like illness or severe acute respiratory infections, underwent COVID-19 tests between Dec. 2-9, but all were found negative for the virus. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114