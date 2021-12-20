Bangladesh observes International Migrants Day in Korea

Bangladesh Ambassador to Korea Delwar Hossain delivers remarks at an event to mark International Migrants Day in Seoul, organized by the Bangladesh Embassy on Sunday.

The Bangladesh Embassy in Seoul observed International Migrants Day 2021 with the theme “Harnessing the Potential of Human Mobility” on Sunday in Seoul.



At the event, 17 Bangladeshi Employment Permit System workers received awards from the Korean government in recognition of their achievements of having worked with the same employer for the longest period, attained Korean language proficiency and engaged in voluntary services. Ten Korean employers were also honored for employing the highest number of Bangladeshi EPS workers.



Korea introduced the Employment Permit System in 2004 to manage foreign workers in Korea and help small and medium-sized companies solve their labor shortages.



Delivering remarks at the event, Bangladesh Ambassador to Korea Delwar Hossain congratulated the awardees and highlighted their important contributions to the socioeconomic development of Bangladesh and Korea.





Bangladesh workers and embassy officials pose for a group photo at Embassy of Bangladesh event to celebrate International Migrants Day in Seoul on Sunday.