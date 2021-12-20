3 foreign chefs give thumbs-up to ‘small, but tasty’ Korean chicken

Joseph Lidgerwood, the owner and head chef of restaurant Evett in Dogok-dong,Gangnam-gu,Seoul. (Evett) / Fabrizio Ferrari, the owner of Michelin one-star restaurant Al Porticciolo 84 in Lecco, Milan. (Courtesy of Fabrizio Ferrari) / Sergio Meza, the owner of Chef of Villanos en Bermudas in Bogota, Colombia. (Villanos en Bermudas)



Korean-style fried chicken has made a name for itself in the global food scene with its crisp texture and various seasoning sauces.



On its home turf, it has become the subject of a debate among local foodies after a famous food critic Hwang Kyo-ik slammed chefs who make the dish for using small chickens and relying too much on sauce.



“Korean chicken is not tasty because the chicken is small. The dish sold at local restaurants uses a broiler weighing about 1.5 kilograms. It is enjoyed not for the taste of the meat itself, but for the taste of the sauce,” he said in a Facebook post in late November.



To learn what global food experts think about the nation’s beloved dish, The Korea Herald talked to chefs from Australia, Italy and Mexico who are known for their great passion for Korean cuisine.



'Great just the way it is'



Joseph Lidgerwood, the owner and head chef of the restaurant Evett, which received one Michelin star in 2019 after just a year of business, said Korean-style deep-fried chicken is great just the way it is.



“I think the current size of Korean-style fried chicken is pretty perfect, to be honest, especially when you are having more than one flavor. Also, it gives you the opportunity to taste multiple styles,” he said.



He noted various flavors added to Korean-style fried chicken sets it apart from the American variety.



“I’m sure that Korean-style fried chicken would be a huge success in countries all over the world since it has a unique taste. There are so many varieties and flavor combos coming out every day.”





Korean-style fried chicken (123rf)