Demanding to be heard, disability groups disrupt rush-hour trains

Members of the group Solidarity Against Disability Discrimination stage a demonstration to call for mobility rights of the disabled at Gwanghwamun Station in Seoul, Monday. (Yonhap)



An association of civic groups in South Korea stepped up actions in their campaign to raise awareness for the mobility rights of the disabled, staging simultaneous rallies at subway stations during the morning rush hour.



From around 7 a.m. Monday, scores of activists and disabled persons affiliated with the Solidarity against Disability Discrimination showed up at four stations -- Gwanghwamun, Wangsimni, Yeouido and Haengdang -- all on Line No. 5.



Some people in wheelchairs deliberately put their wheels into the gap between train cars and the edge of station platforms, preventing the train from departing. At Wangsimni, a screen door between the train and the platform ended up damaged.







A member of the Solidarity against Disability Discrimination stages a protest by putting his wheel into the gap between a train car and the edge of a station platform at a station on the Seoul Subway Line 5, Monday. (Yonhap)



“Mobility is a basic right that must be guaranteed,” read placards held by protesters.



Due to their protest, train services were disrupted for as long as one hour and 40 minutes, according to Seoul Metro.



This was not the first time that the group staged a demonstration during the morning rush hour. On Dec. 3 and 13, members had turned up at busy stations, including Hyehwa on Line No. 4, causing some delays.



The protests come as the revision bill to the Act on Promotion of the Transportation Convenience of Mobility Disadvantaged persons had showed little progress at the National Assembly.





