 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Finance

Mirae Asset Securities chief named ‘person of the year’ by KRX

By Choi Si-young
Published : Dec 20, 2021 - 18:01       Updated : Dec 20, 2021 - 18:09
Mirae Asset Securities Chairman Choi Hyun-man. (Mirae Asset Securities)
Mirae Asset Securities Chairman Choi Hyun-man. (Mirae Asset Securities)
Mirae Asset Securities Chairman Choi Hyun-man was named person of the year by Korea Exchange, Korea’s sole bourse operator, for his contribution to the local capital market, officials said Monday.

“Chairman Choi heads a leading brokerage company that helped 21 firms go public this year, including game maker Krafton, in what was the biggest initial public offering in 2021,” Korea Exchange said.

The exchange credited its first awardee Choi for becoming the first non-family member chief to oversee a major brokerage company, calling him a man with untapped potential at Korea’s largest brokerage firm.

As vice chairman, Choi, 60, successfully handled the 2016 merger with Daewoo Securities and had since attracted new clients, making the brokerage the first Korean firm to oversee 400 trillion won ($338 billion). He was tapped as chairman two weeks ago.

Choi, a founding member of Mirae Asset Securities when it was set up in 1999, had previously served as CEO at key affiliates of Mirae Asset Financial Group, which along with brokerage provides comprehensive financial services including asset management, investment banking and life insurance.

By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114