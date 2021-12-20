 Back To Top
Entertainment

[Video] Meet this painter behind the viral portraits in Korea

By Korea Herald
Published : Dec 20, 2021 - 17:17       Updated : Dec 20, 2021 - 17:17

What started as a split-second decision to follow a friend’s suggestion to go on an adventure to Asia became a turning point in Aaron Cossrow’s life. Find out why the Philadelphia native is painting everyday people in Seoul and how he put together an exhibition in the middle of the bustling city.

By Team Konnect

Kim Min-jung (minjung.kim@heraldcorp.com)
Jung Ji-eun (jungje@heraldcorp.com)
Choi Jeong-yoon (jychoi@heraldcorp.com)
Kim Jeong-ryul (ryul@heraldcorp.com)
Cho Eun-bee (honeybee@heraldcorp.com)




By Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com)
