 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Business

Hanwha Q Cells’ low-carbon panels go online in France

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Dec 20, 2021 - 16:01       Updated : Dec 20, 2021 - 16:01
Hanwha Q Cells’ low-carbon solar panels are installed at Total’s solar farm in Gien, France. (Hanwha Q Cells)
Hanwha Q Cells’ low-carbon solar panels are installed at Total’s solar farm in Gien, France. (Hanwha Q Cells)


Hanwha Q Cells said Monday that its low-carbon solar panels began generating electricity at TotalEnergies’ 55-megawatt solar farm in Gien, France.

According to the solar business unit of Hanwha Group, its 126,000 solar panels will produce up to 64 gigawatt-hours of electricity per year -- enough for 71,000 people to use -- at Total’s solar farm that spans 107 football fields.

“Over the course of 30 years, the solar farm will curb carbon emissions worth 550,000 metric tons,” a Hanwha Q Cells official said.

Hanwha Q Cells’ panels received the French Energy Regulatory Commission’s low-carbon footprint certification, which was introduced in 2011. To supply solar panels to public solar projects, certification is required. Starting this year, certification standards became more stringent, requiring solar panels to emit carbon no more than 550 kilograms per kilowatt, which is stricter than the previous threshold of 750 kilograms per kilowatt.

The movement to produce clean electricity with low-carbon solar panels is spreading across Europe, which is making preparations to introduce a system called Product Environment Footprint.

Hanwha Q Cells, which supplied 70 percent of solar panels in France with low-carbon ones, aims to add low-carbon models to the lineup in the second quarter of next year.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114