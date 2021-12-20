[Herald Interview] Top musical producer hopes to work with BTS’ V to create global hit





CEO and chief producer of EMK, Eom Hong-hyeon, speaks during an interview with The Korea Herald on Dec. 13. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)

During the first few months of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent social distancing measures, musical producer Eom Hong-hyeon may well have been depressed. The CEO of EMK Musical Company, although previously upbeat and outgoing, recalled spending many of his days in despair.



This wasn’t without good reason. Just before the pandemic hit, Eom had been planning to launch an office in the US, having been left frustrated and disappointed after meeting renowned musical producers in the US and the UK. Eom recalled their unanimously pessimistic responses, which left him feeling that, as someone from an Asian country that has less than 30 years of history in this industry, it would be incredibly difficult, if not impossible, for him to become a lead producer on Broadway or the West End.



Rather than being discouraged by this feedback, however, Eom returned to Korea, galvanized in his determination to establish himself in the West with his own production company in the US. Due to the pandemic, unfortunately, he had been forced to put these plans on hold.



As soon as the pandemic ends, Eom plans to return to this plan, ironically with more confidence because of COVID-19.



Eom believes the past two years provided the country’s theaters a chance to continue to grow and narrow the gap with Western theater scenes.



In contrast to many theaters in the West, which were closed for months on end, South Korea’s musical theaters closed for only six weeks over the last two years, thanks to strict social distancing rules for audiences, which mandated wearing masks at all times and prohibited drinking and eating inside theaters.



