National

2 equestrian horses caught on Incheon overpass after being loose for hours

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 20, 2021 - 11:32       Updated : Dec 20, 2021 - 11:32
This photo provided by Namdong Fire Station on Monday, shows two escaped equestrian horses being caught on an overpass in Incheon, 40 kilometers west of Seoul, after apparently roaming loose for hours. (Namdong Fire Station)
This photo provided by Namdong Fire Station on Monday, shows two escaped equestrian horses being caught on an overpass in Incheon, 40 kilometers west of Seoul, after apparently roaming loose for hours. (Namdong Fire Station)
INCHEON -- Two equestrian horses that had escaped from their stable in Incheon were caught on a nearby overpass Monday after being on the loose apparently for hours, police said.

Police said they received a sighting report of the two horses roaming free on the overpass in Namdong Ward of Incheon, 40 kilometers west of Seoul, at around 5:30 a.m. apparently headed toward a nearby highway.

Authorities closed off part of the overpass and captured the horses after about two hours. The horses reportedly escaped from an equestrian center near Incheon Grand Park and were believed to have wandered approximately 1 kilometer along the road.

"The horses were returned by stable managers, and no damage was reported," an official said. (Yonhap)
