National

Yoon ahead of Lee 44.4% vs 38%

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 20, 2021 - 09:58       Updated : Dec 20, 2021 - 09:58
This photo taken on Dec. 9, 2021, shows Yoon Suk-yeol, the presidential candidate of the main opposition People Power Party, and Lee Jae-myung, the presidential nominee of the ruling Democratic Party, attending at an event commemorating late president Kim Dae-jung in Seoul. (Yonhap)
Yoon Suk-yeol, the presidential candidate of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP), leads his rival Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party (DP) by 6.4 percentage points in a hypothetical multicandidate race, a survey showed Monday. 

Yoon had 44.4 percent support, which is down 0.8 percentage point from a week ago, while Lee garnered 38 percent, down 1.7 percentage points from a week earlier, in the survey of 3,043 adults conducted Sunday to Friday by Realmeter.

Yoon recently apologized over allegations that his wife falsified credentials on her resume, while Lee apologized over his son's alleged gambling.

Their 6.4 percentage point gap is bigger than a 5.5 percentage point margin in favor of Yoon seen in the previous survey a week ago.

Ahn Cheol-soo, the presidential candidate of the minor opposition People's Party, came in third with 3.9 percent, followed by Sim Sang-jeung of the minor progressive Justice Party at 3.2 percent.

Meanwhile, support for the PPP stood at 39.2 percent, while the DP had 33.1 percent, the survey showed.

President Moon Jae-in's job performance received 40.2 percent approval and 56.8 percent disapproval.

The latest poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 1.8 percentage points, with a 95 percent confidence level. (Yonhap)
