Military reports 27 more COVID-19 cases

South Korea's military on Sunday reported 27 additional COVID-19 cases, with all of them being breakthrough infections, raising the total caseload among its personnel to 2,933.



Of the new cases, 22 are from the Army, two from units under the direct control of the defense ministry, one from the Navy, one from the Marine Corps and one from the Air Force, officials said.



Currently, 343 military personnel are under treatment. Of the total military caseload, 1,158 are breakthrough cases. (Yonhap)