[Herald Interview] SAMG vice president says IP holders will be final winners of future metaverse market

SAMG Entertainment Vice President Choi Jae-won talks during an interview with The Korea Herald. (SAMG Entertainment)

At the entrance of Korean content company SAMG Entertainment’s office in Gangnam, characters from the animation “Miniforce” greet visitors.



In a company meeting room, a group of toys from various animations catches the eye.



But SAMG Entertainment Vice President Choi Jae-won explains that it is not just a toymaker.



The Korean animation company started producing toys along with the animations after realizing the value of IP content back in 2016. Since then it has been proving its power both online and offline.



The company’s animation “Catch! Tinnieping” about a group of creatures living in a magical kingdom topped Netflix Korea’s trending kids’ category four days after the launch of its first season.



More than 2.7 million “Catch! Tinnieping” toys were sold since it was launched in April last year, topping popular toy charts on shopping platforms like Coupang and Gmarket.



“Before, we were not earning much money while companies that are doing business with our IP were benefiting. We thought there was something wrong (with our business model),” Choi said during an interview with The Korea Herald. “For instance, there is a vitamin product targeted at kids that comes with our ‘Miniforce’ toy on top. Moms usually buy them for kids after visiting hospitals. That vitamin product topped the market. But we did not benefit much from it.”



“Now we are a comprehensive content company, we produce our own products using our IP along with the animation.”



Choi went on, saying the value of IPs will only increase further in the future.



“I see that the final winner of the metaverse market is the one with IPs,” Choi said. “Because what matters more is what people will do on metaverse platforms and not the platform itself.”



“Kids want to meet Blackpink on a metaverse platform and take a photo with Jennie even if it is just 3D character and is not real,” Choi said. “Kids who grew up watching our animation would want to visit Miniforce’s headquarters and also the room of princesses from ‘Catch! Tinnieping’ on metaverse. We can make this possible.”



This is the reason why SAMG Entertainment is focusing on creating digitalized content that can adapt to various platforms freely.



“When creating animation films in a traditional way, there has to be a rendering process. It takes days for a few minute-long videos to go through this rendering process. If it is 30-minute long then it means it takes a few weeks,” Choi said.



He said it is almost impossible to create content that can conduct real-time communication and adapt to different platforms reflecting feedbacks with this technology.



SAMG Entertainment’s new K-pop themed “Lulu Pop” toy collection (SAMG Entertainment)