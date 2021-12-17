[Today’s K-pop] Twice’s Seoul concert partially canceled

(Credit: JYP Entertainment)



Twice decided to cancel the first show of its three-day concert that was originally planned to start from Dec. 24-26.



This is to keep in line with strengthened measures to curb the recent upsurge in COVID-19 cases, according to which the concert venue has to close at 10 p.m. The first day’s concert was to begin at 7:30 p.m. and running time was 2 1/2 hours.



The concerts on the following two days start at 6 p.m. and 5 p.m. respectively and will be held as scheduled. The Sunday concert will be also broadcast live on Naver’s V Live.



The band will resume its international tour in the US in February.



Bambam to collaborate with Red Velvet’s Seulgi





(Credit: Abyss Company)



Bambam of GOT7 will team up with Seulgi of Red Velvet for his upcoming single “Who Are You.”



In the teaser trailer for the single that was uploaded Friday, Seulgi appeared from behind Bambam, ending the speculation about who the mysterious woman is in the concept teaser photograph that came out the day before.



The two musicians became close after he appeared as a guest for her radio show while promoting his solo debut EP “riBBon” in June. The EP topped iTunes albums chart in 34 regions upon release.



The single will be unveiled on Dec. 28 and an album will follow soon.



Meanwhile, he won two awards from 2021 Asia Artist Awards -- Asia celebrity and best artist -- that was held earlier this month.



Ghost9 to tour US next month





(Credit: Maroo Entertainment)



Ghost9 will visit fans in the US for the first time in January.



The seven-member rookie band will travel four cities over two weeks from Jan. 15.



With the concert, the band wraps up its “Now” series last of which was its fifth EP “Now: Who We Are Facing” from last month.



The band debuted as a nine-member group in September last year and reshuffled into a septet after two members left recently.



CL found out about 2NE1 disbandment from news





(Credit: Very Cherry)