Kim Jong-kook puts end to steroid abuse allegation

Screenshot of Kim’s YouTube Video released on Thursday (YouTube channel, GYM JONG KOOK)

Singer and entertainer Kim Jong-kook released his doping test results Thursday, in a bid to clear himself of suspicions of steroid use.



Kim uploaded an 18-minute video on his YouTube channel on Thursday, showing clips of videos showing himself submitting to doping tests on Nov. 13 and receiving the test results on Dec. 9. The video included his message to the public and to the Canadian bodybuilder Greg Doucette, who had alleged steroid use by Kim.



Kim’s doping tests were conducted by the Sports Medicine Research & Testing Lab, a US-based entity founded in 2003.



“Only research institutes recognized by the World Anti-Doping Agency are eligible to conduct accurate doping tests, and we are the only institution in Korea that can use WADA marks” said Myeong Se-young, representative of INBA Korea’s Five Star Global, who organized Kim’s test. The test that Kim Jong-kook went through was the highest level known, and tests for 392 drugs, according to Myeong.



“No prohibited substances or prohibited methods, or their metabolites or markers on the test menu were detected,” said the confidential test report sent by SMRTL to Kim, which Kim chose to reveal to the public. The analysis details at the bottom of the report show that the results, “do not confirm exogenous origin of urinary metabolites of testosterone-related steroids.”





