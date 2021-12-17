New page opens in Uzbek-South Korean friendly relations

The foundation for the development of bilateral relations between our states was laid out on Dec. 30, 1991, when South Korea was among the first to recognize the independence of Uzbekistan. Diplomatic relations were established on Jan. 29, 1992. Since that moment, an active political dialogue has been conducted between the two states, as evidenced by the 17 summit meetings held over this 29-year period.



The regular dialogue between the leaders of two countries, which has become one of the distinguished features of Uzbek-South Korean relations, plays a key role in the consistent promotion and deepening of bilateral cooperation.



On Dec. 16-18 this year, Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev paid a state visit to South Korea at the invitation of Korean President Moon Jae-in.



The historic state visit of President Mirziyoyev was comprehensively fruitful and identified new prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.



Following the visit, the presidents of Uzbekistan and South Korea adopted a joint statement. Also a number of intergovernmental and interdepartmental documents, trade agreements and contracts were signed to strengthen and expand mutually beneficial cooperation.



Ample opportunities and unused reserves were revealed for the implementation of joint projects and the establishment of industrial cooperation in such areas as energy, light industry, metallurgy, information technology, pharmaceuticals, production of building materials and electrical engineering.



The confident progress of Uzbekistan along the path of socioeconomic reforms, its focus on increasing the transparency of the economy and its continued integration into the global economic space have invited representatives of South Korean business to take advantage of the unique opportunities created in Uzbekistan.

