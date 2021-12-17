 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Business

Korean Air joins Pratt & Whitney’s engine service network

By Hong Yoo
Published : Dec 17, 2021 - 15:57       Updated : Dec 17, 2021 - 15:57
(From left) Korean Air Managing VP of Maintenance Planning Cho Young, Korean Air SCP of Maintenance & Engineering Division Hwang In-jong, Korean Air COO and EVP Lee Soo-keun and Korean Air Principal GM of Engine Maintenance Kim Kwang-eun pose for a photo after signing MRO network agreement with Pratt & Whitney. (Korean Air)
(From left) Korean Air Managing VP of Maintenance Planning Cho Young, Korean Air SCP of Maintenance & Engineering Division Hwang In-jong, Korean Air COO and EVP Lee Soo-keun and Korean Air Principal GM of Engine Maintenance Kim Kwang-eun pose for a photo after signing MRO network agreement with Pratt & Whitney. (Korean Air)
Korean Air said Friday that it has joined Pratt & Whitney’s engine maintenance, repair and overhaul, or MRO, network to enhance its competitiveness in the field of aviation engine management.

US aerospace company Pratt & Whitney is the producer of a high-bypass geared turbofan engine family called the Geared Turbofan, or GTF, and operates a global GTF engine MRO network with the industry’s top players such as Delta TechOps, Lufthansa Technik, and MTU Aero Engines.

The A320neo aircraft that Korean Air will be implementing is also equipped with a GTF engine, PW1100G-JM.

In joining the network, Korean Air will be supplied with advanced engine maintenance technology and supplies.

It will be able to dissemble, assemble and test capability of the PW1100G-JM engine on its own.

Korean Air is the only domestic private airline to have its own engine maintenance facility since 1976, when it started working on Boeing 707 aircraft engines, and it has since worked on around 4,600 engines of its own aircrafts.

With this contract, Korean Air plans to expand its presence in the global MRO market while reducing related domestic dependence on foreign companies.

“We are excited to be joining the trusted network of GTF MRO service providers. Since 2018, we have been flying GTF-powered A220 aircraft, with ten currently in our fleet. We are looking forward to next year, in which we expect to take delivery of our first GTF-powered A321neo aircraft,” said Lee Soo-keun, executive vice president and chief operations officer at Korean Air.

By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114