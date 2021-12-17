GS Caltex drone flies over Seoul to deliver heating oil successfully

A GS Caltex drone takes off to deliver heating oil. (GS Caltex)
GS Caltex said Friday its drone flew about 1 kilometer over Seoul to successfully deliver heating oil to its destination in a test run.
According to the Korean total energy company, the demonstration was performed at the Korea Drone Expo 2021 in Yeouido, western Seoul, Thursday. The drone, which took off from a GS Caltex gas station, flew across the sky and landed at a nearby park 1 kilometer away. There, officials took out the heating oil from the drone and fueled a heater with it.
“GS Caltex will make efforts to commercialize drone delivery services through demonstrations and feasibility tests in the future. Also, we will develop our gas stations into a mobility hub where electric and hydrogen vehicle charging, car-sharing as well as drone delivery services are available,” the company announced.
Last year, GS Caltex showcased a service where customers living on a remote island could order items to a convenience store and then have them delivered via a drone.
By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com
)