Business

GS Caltex drone flies over Seoul to deliver heating oil successfully

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Dec 17, 2021 - 11:41       Updated : Dec 17, 2021 - 11:41
A GS Caltex drone takes off to deliver heating oil. (GS Caltex)
A GS Caltex drone takes off to deliver heating oil. (GS Caltex)

GS Caltex said Friday its drone flew about 1 kilometer over Seoul to successfully deliver heating oil to its destination in a test run.

According to the Korean total energy company, the demonstration was performed at the Korea Drone Expo 2021 in Yeouido, western Seoul, Thursday. The drone, which took off from a GS Caltex gas station, flew across the sky and landed at a nearby park 1 kilometer away. There, officials took out the heating oil from the drone and fueled a heater with it.

“GS Caltex will make efforts to commercialize drone delivery services through demonstrations and feasibility tests in the future. Also, we will develop our gas stations into a mobility hub where electric and hydrogen vehicle charging, car-sharing as well as drone delivery services are available,” the company announced.

Last year, GS Caltex showcased a service where customers living on a remote island could order items to a convenience store and then have them delivered via a drone.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
