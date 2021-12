An official points to the epicenter of a 4.9 magnitude earthquake off the southern island of Jeju at the situation room of the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries in the central city of Sejong on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

A 3.2 magnitude earthquake struck near South Korea's southern island of Jeju on Friday in the 18th aftershock following a 4.9 magnitude quake earlier this week, officials said.

The aftershock occurred at 6:22 a.m. in waters about 38 kilometers off the island's southwestern city of Seogwipo, near the epicenter of Tuesday's quake, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

Officials said the quake was the 18th and the biggest aftershock of Tuesday's earthquake.

Local fire authorities said no damage was expected from the aftershock. (Yonhap)