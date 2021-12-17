N. Korea Embassy in China holds memorial service to mark 10th year since ex-leader's death

A youth meeting takes place in Pyongyang on Wednesday, two days ahead of the 10th anniversary of the death of former North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, in this photo released by the North's Korean Central News Agency. (KCNA)

The North Korean Embassy in China held a memorial service to commemorate former leader Kim Jong-il on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of his death, Pyongyang's state media reported Friday, highlighting close ties between the two countries.



Wang Chen, vice chairman of the standing committee of the Chinese National People's Congress, attended the ceremony Thursday and asked North Korean Ambassador Ri Ryong-nam to convey Chinese President Xi Jinping's "warm greetings and best wishes" to the North's leader Kim Jong-un, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).



"(Wang) said that the traditional China-DPRK friendship serves as precious wealth for both sides, expressing the firm stand of the Chinese side to propel the steady development of the China-DPRK friendly ties," according to the KCNA. DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.



Chinese participants placed a floral basket in the name of the party's central committee before the portrait of Kim and observed a moment of silence, the KCNA said.



Kim died on Dec. 17, 2011, after having ruled the reclusive regime since the death of his father and national founder, Kim Il-sung, in 1994. Kim Jong-un, the third son of the late leader, took over the helm of the North in another hereditary succession of power.



North Korea has been kicking up a commemorative mood ahead of the anniversary with a series of events and media reports touting the former leader.



Eyes are on whether the North will hold a massive public event for this year's anniversary, as Pyongyang usually marks every fifth and 10th anniversary with larger events.



The North held a large-scale gathering in Pyongyang to commemorate Kim Jong-il's death on the first, second, third and fifth anniversaries.



Last year, Kim paid tribute at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, where the body of the late leader lies in state, to mark the ninth anniversary of his death.



The North has yet to report if Kim has made a visit to the mausoleum this year. (Yonhap)