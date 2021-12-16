 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Life&Style

Jeju Island’s less discovered sides captured by photographer Cho Eui-hwan

By Park Yuna
Published : Dec 16, 2021 - 17:58       Updated : Dec 16, 2021 - 17:58
“Untitled” by Cho Eui-hwan (Courtesy of Cho)
“Untitled” by Cho Eui-hwan (Courtesy of Cho)


Photographer Cho Eui-hwan has made it his mission to shed light on a lesser-known side of Jeju Island -- their fields. Some 70 photographs of fields across the island that he has captured since 2014 are on display at the Kim Bo Sung Art Center in Pyeongchang-dong, Seoul.

Cho’s attraction to the variety of fields on Jeju Island began in 2014 and turned into a three-year stay. Very few know that the popular tourist destination also has many fields, which play an integral role in supporting the livelihoods of many, according to Cho. Onions, broccolis, carrots, barley and cabbages are among the products that are grown in the fields.

“Those fields looked like a painting to me created by a farmer after plowing and sowing on the fields,” Cho said. “I did not pay attention to fields when I visited the island just for a trip, but they came into my sight when I started to stay there in 2014 for three years.”

The uniqueness of Jeju fields lies in their dark colors as the island has more than 90 percent of its land covered with basalt, a black volcanic rock. The island’s fields often feature a “stone barrier” placed between fields to distinguish one another, he added.

The exhibition “A Tribute to Soil: Photographs of Jeju Farmland by Cho Euihwan” runs through Dec. 30 at the gallery. It also includes some 30 photographs of “Jeju Sketch” by Cho that was published in a series in Chosun Ilbo.

By Park Yuna (yunapark@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114