Military reports 26 more COVID-19 cases

(Yonhap)

South Korea's military on Thursday reported 26 additional COVID-19 cases, including 22 breakthrough infections, raising the total caseload among its personnel to 2,848.



Of the new cases, 18 people are from the Army, two from the Air Force, two from the Navy, one from the Marine Corps, and three from units under the direct control of the defense ministry, officials said.



Currently, 328 military personnel are under treatment. Of the total military caseload, 1,079 are breakthrough cases. (Yonhap)