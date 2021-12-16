Number of marriages in Seoul nearly halved over 20 yrs: data

(Bonboo Entertainment)

The number of marriages in Seoul has dropped by almost half in the past 20 years, while births of newborns also dropped by 64 percent, the city government said Thursday.



Marriages in the capital stood at 44,746 in 2020, down 43.2 percent compared with 78,745 in 2000, according to the city's latest report on population trends.



The average age of first nuptials for men and women last year were 33.61 and 31.6, respectively, 3.96 and 4.35 years older compared with those 20 years ago.



Babies born in 2020 totaled 47,445, down 64.3 percent from 2000 and also 11.6 percent lower compared with that of 2019. The city's total fertility rate, tallied at 1.28 in 2000, fell to 0.64 percent last year, according to the report. (Yonhap)

