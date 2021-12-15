[Today’s K-pop] NCT sweeps iTunes chart in 30 regions

(Credit: SM Entertainment)

NCT’s third full-length album “Universe” landed atop iTunes top albums chart in 30 regions as well as all major charts in Korea.



The 13-track album was fully unveiled on Tuesday and won platinum album certification from China’s largest music platform QQ Music having logged over 1 million yuan in sales.



NCT U, a subunit of the 21-member band performed “Universe (Let’s Play Ball),” one of the double title tracks of the LP, in advance at 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards. Doyoung, Jungwoo, Mark, Xiaojun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Yangyang and Shotaro formed the subunit for the song.



The album sold over 1.7 million copies in preorders and will become another million-seller for the group.



TXT enters Billboard 200 with 1st Japanese EP





(Credit: Big Hit Music)

Tomorrow X Together hit Billboard 200 with its first Japanese EP “Chaotic Wonderland,” according to the newest tally announced by the publication on Tuesday in the US.



The EP, released last month, ranked at No. 177 and became the band’s fifth album to enter the chart, following debut album “The Dream Chapter: Star,” third EP “minisode 1: Blue Hour,” first Japanese LP “Still Dreaming,” and second LP “The Chaos Chapter: Freeze.” It also was No. 4 on Billboard’s world albums chart, No. 24 on top album sales chart and No. 19 on top current albums chart.



The quintet put all three albums from this year on Billboard 200, a feat achieved no other K-pop artist except BTS.



Last week, the band also earned its first gold disc platinum certification from Recording Industry Association of Japan with the EP, having recorded 300,000 shipment in November.



Monsta X opens Jingle Ball Tour





(Credit: Starship Entertainment)

Monsta X opened the Philadelphia leg of Jingle Ball Tour on Monday in the US joining the lineup that included Kane Brown and Bazzi.



The band started with “Who Do U Love?” a collaboration with hip-hop musician French Montana and set fans abuzz with the first performance of “You Problem,” title track from its second American full album “The Dreaming.”



“It has been almost two years since we went on stage with fans in front of us ... The heat still is with me even though the concert is over,” said I.M through agency Starship Entertainment.



Jingle Ball Tour is an annual music show hosted by iHeartRadio and the six-member act was the first K-pop group to participate in 2018. It takes to the stage on Tuesday in the US again in Washington D.C.



Its second studio album in the US came out on Dec. 10 and consists of ten tracks. Its 1st LP ranked No. 5 on Billboard 200 in 2020.



2PM’s Chansung to marry, welcome baby next year





(Credit: JYP Entertainment)