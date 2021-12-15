 Back To Top
National

Court orders cancellation of answer to disputed CSAT bioscience question

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 15, 2021 - 14:47       Updated : Dec 15, 2021 - 14:47

A group of students who filed a lawsuit against the Korea Institute for Curriculum and Evaluation over a disputed bioscience question in this year's college entrance exam hold a press conference at the Seoul Administrative Court on Dec. 10, 2021. (Yonhap)
A group of students who filed a lawsuit against the Korea Institute for Curriculum and Evaluation over a disputed bioscience question in this year's college entrance exam hold a press conference at the Seoul Administrative Court on Dec. 10, 2021. (Yonhap)
A court on Wednesday ruled that a bioscience question in this year's college entrance exam had errors and ordered the state-run agency responsible for producing the test to cancel its designated answer.

The Seoul Administrative Court ruled in favor of 92 examinees disputing question No. 20 of the bioscience part 2 section of this year's College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) developed by the Korea Institute for Curriculum and Evaluation (KICE).

The examinees argued the question centering around the Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium, a principle related to population genetics, was erroneous and launched a suit against KICE to rescind the agency's designated answer.

The court ordered KICE to cancel the answer.

KICE insisted last month that the question, while not perfect, was valid, as it was meant to distinguish the level of learning among examinees.

Last week, the court ordered the agency to suspend the validity of the question until the suit was settled. (Yonhap)

 

