Audi Korea launches EV, high performance models to highlight premium mobility

Audi Korea sold a total of 21,242 cars from January to November this year, becoming the third-best-selling imported carmaker in Korea, the automaker said Wednesday.
According to Audi Korea, it launched various premium and high-performance models such as sedans, SUVs, and electric vehicles this year to enhance its brand image in South Korea as a premium mobility brand.
The carmaker accumulated its EV line up in South Korea by launching the Audi R8 V10 Performance in February, followed by Audi’s bestselling mid-size premium SUVs such as SQ5, Q5 Sportback.
This week, Audi Korea also launched new EV models like the e-tron GT, and the RS e-tron GT.
Audi Korea’s bestselling product line this year was its business premium sedan Audi A6.
The Audi A6 product line alone sold 9,895 from January to November this year, according to the carmaker.
The Audi A6 45 TFSI Quattro, the most popular model in the Audi A6 product line, is equipped with a 2.0l four-cylinder turbo petrol engine which allows the car to exert up to 252 horsepower and a maximum torque of 37.7 kilogram-meters.
Audi Korea’s newly launched EV model Audi e-tron GT Quattro offers a comfortable long-distance driving experience, and convenient but sporty features.
The carmaker’s first all-electric model Audi RS e-tron GT embodies agile and dynamic handling, and the materials used for the interior are all recycled, enhancing sustainability.
By launching diverse high-performance models, Audi Korea aims to broaden the range of choices for its customers.
By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com
)