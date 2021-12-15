2 arrested for allegedly locking up 12-year-old girl for sex

(Yonhap)

Two men have been arrested for allegedly locking up an elementary school girl for over 10 hours for sex, police said Wednesday.



The two unidentified men, both in their early 20s, were suspected of locking up the 12-year-old at a residential "officetel" building in Shindang-dong, central Seoul, for about 11 hours from 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. The girl was discovered after her mother filed a missing report with police.



Police believe the two had sex with the juvenile during the lockup. The suspects, however, have reportedly denied sleeping with her and claimed they became close to the girl through social media six months ago.



Authorities plan to further investigate the case and review whether to file a warrant to further detain the suspects. (Yonhap)