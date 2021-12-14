KLES CEO proposes labor-management relations as key to overcome the ongoing crisis

The COVID-19 pandemic has prolonged a global economic recession and caused disruptions in global supply chains that jeopardize many workplaces.
Chung Hyoung-woo, Secretary-General and CEO of the Korea Labor and Employment Service, said the ongoing economic difficulties can potentially escalate conflicts between labor management over a wide range of matters, including wages, layoffs, safety, work hours and unionization.
“The outbreak of the COVID-19 variant has casted uncertainty on the global economy’s recovery and also increased instability in labor-management relations,” Chung said.
To overcome the deepening economic setback and to adapt to the rapidly changing business environment, companies should build cooperative labor-management relations, according to Chung.
Chung also pointed to the ongoing social and political changes in South Korea, which will potentially change the scope of labor-management relations.
Chung argued that conflicts could arise as candidates for the presidency introduce their new labor policies for the 2022 South Korean presidential election in March.
He added the revised Serious Accidents Punishment Act, effective from Jan. 27, 2022, could also increase tensions between labor and management. The revised law has been criticized for not covering employees working at small businesses.
Chung stressed that establishing healthy labor-management relations have become essential for companies to survive the ongoing economic crisis and to promote sustainable growth.
“It is important for the labor and management sides to have the mindset that they could work together” to minimize disputes and adapt to the changes in business environment during the new era, Chung said.
“If one side gains the upper hand in labor-management relations, their relationship could easily fall apart. Both sides need to increase communication and openly share their opinions before coming to an agreement,” Chung said.
Chung said the role of KLES, a public organization dedicated to helping companies build cooperative labor-management relations, will become more important than before.
Founded in 2007, the KLES provides various services, including consultation, diagnosis, and training for individual workplaces, to help local firms improve their labor-management relations. The KLES also provides companies with financial aid to run activities, which they initiate to solve labor issues.
Chung said the KLES prioritizes small and mid-sized businesses, which often have weak labor-management relations and financial difficulties.
The KLES currently allows small and mid-sized firms to pay for only 10 percent of the expenses that go into activities for improving labor-management relations and picks up the rest of the expenses. The KLES asks public companies and large firms to share 30 percent of the expenses.
The KLES also gives advantages to companies with foreign investments that apply for the KLES programs.
Chung said the KLES has increased its support to companies that receive foreign investment, given that more and more companies in South Korea now operate with overseas investment.
When reviewing applicants for the KLES programs, the KLES currently provides advantages to firms in which foreign investors hold over a 50 percent stake.
Chung said the KLES programs have proven to be effective. Last year, around 62.5 percent of the companies, which received awards given by the Labor Ministry for their exemplary labor-management relations, were those companies that previously went through the KLES programs.
“The KLES programs facilitate communication between labor and management when they are in dispute. The programs also help them improve and coordinate their labor-management relations in ways to adapt to changes brought by the rapidly changing social dynamics,” Chung said.
Chung added that the KLES has also been increasing efforts in research and publications to help companies understand what labor issues need to be prioritized.
In December, the KLES published a set of six new guidelines for companies that operate businesses in overseas countries, in a bid to help those firms to better solve labor issues caused by the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic.
Earlier this month, the KLES held an online seminar for companies in need of legal consultations with law experts, particularly those firms operating businesses in Indonesia and Vietnam. Chung expressed hopes that the seminar could help local firms cope with new labor legislations introduced in those developing countries.
Since his inauguration in April last year, Chung has also been focusing on solving new labor issues that stem from the “Fourth Industrial Revolution.“
Chung said that a set of new employment services need to be introduced to ensure employment security for workers who could be marginalized by the shifting population structures and the introduction of smart factories.
The KLES will increase its consultation capabilities to help companies to build an “employment-centered” work environment, to help them survive in industries that have marched into the digital era, Chung said.
“Underlying all corporate activities are harmonious labor-management relations,” Chung said, reiterating the importance of labor-management relations. “Business environment changes at a fast pace these days due to a variety of external factors. To better cope with the changes and overcome difficulties, companies should be able to first build a balanced partnership between labor and management.”
Chung pledged to step up efforts to ensure firms receive quality labor-management programs in the future.
The KLES will introduce a one-stop program, through which companies can receive more comprehensive support. A new KLES headquarters will oversee affairs of different branch offices in five different regions.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com
)