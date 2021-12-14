Political film ‘Kingmaker’ throws question mark on ethical dilemma

From left: Actor Seol Kyung-gu, director Byun Sung-hyun and actor Lee Sun-kyun pose for photos during a press conference for “Kingmaker” at Megabox Coex in southern Seoul, Monday. (Megabox Plus M)

While the South Korean presidential election is less than three months away, the fact-based political drama “Kingmaker” aims to raise a question about using unjust means to achieve a goal.



Set in the 1960s-70s, “Kingmaker” revolves around an opposition party politician who dreams of becoming president and his excellent strategist. It was motivated by mysterious election strategist Eom Chang-rok, who worked for former President Kim Dae-jung, who became president in 1998 in the culmination of a decadeslong political career.



“I was curious about the man who was described with only a few lines in Kim‘s autobiography. Passed down orally with not much written data regarding the strategist, it was a great source to exercise my cinematic imagination,” Byun Sung-hyun, the director of the movie, said during a press conference held at Megabox Coex in southern Seoul, Monday.



“Rather than shedding new light on political situations of the past, I wanted to ask the audience whether any unjust methods can be justified to achieve one’s goal if the person believes it is desirable. If so, where would be the permissible range? I think the ethical dilemma also matters nowadays.”



Byun, whose 2017 film “The Merciless” was invited for a midnight screening at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival, Oscar-winning film “Parasite” star Lee Sun-kyun and recipient of the award for best actor at the 41st Korean Film Critics Association Awards Seol Kyung-gu teamed up for the upcoming film. The cast also includes Yoo Jae-myung, Jo Woo-jin and Kim Sung-oh.





From left: Actor Seol Kyung-gu, director Byun Sung-hyun and actor Lee Sun-kyun talk about the upcoming film “Kingmaker” during a press conference at Megabox Coex in southern Seoul, Monday. (Megabox Plus M)