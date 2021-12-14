[Today’s K-pop] NCT’s 3rd LP sells over 1.7m copies in preorders

(Credit: SM Entertainment)

NCT sold more than 1.7 million units of its third full-length album in preorders, according to label SM Entertainment.



The album, named “Universe,” is due out Tuesday and would become another million-seller for the band.



“Beautiful” is one of the double title tracks and the pop ballad contains the message that remind listeners that each and every one of them is a special and unique being and encourage to pursue dreams even though the life can be challenging. Johnny, Taeyong, Mark and Hendery participated in writing the rap.



The bandmates will host a livestream on its YouTube channel and discuss the new album while awaiting for it to be fully unveiled at 6 p.m.



SHINee’s Minho to drop solo song next week





(Credit: SM Entertainment)

Minho of SHINee will put out his second solo song “Heartbreak” on Dec. 21, said label SM Entertainment on Tuesday.



It has been two years since his first, “I’m Home,” which was dropped through SM Station.



The new song is a pop number based on rhythmic percussion and heavy synth base and calmly sings of broken heart suffering from a lover who does not take the relationship seriously.



In time for the release, he will host a solo fan meet named “Choi Minho Fan Party ‘Best Choi’s Minho 2021.”



Meanwhile, the veteran idol finished shooting drama “Goosebumps” and is cast as the male lead in upcoming Netflix series “The Fabulous.”



Twice’s US tour sells out, 2 shows added





(Credit: JYP Entertainment)

Tickets for Twice’s forthcoming US tour sold out and the band decided to perform two more times, announced label JYP Entertainment on Tuesday.



The band’s February itinerary consists of Los Angeles, Oakland, Fortworth, Atlanta and New York but it will take to the stage once more in both Los Angeles and New York.



The nonet will first hold a three-day concert in southern Seoul from Dec. 24-26 and would extend its international tour to meet fans in other countries.



Last month, its third full album “Formula of Love: O+T=<3” hit Billboard 200 at No. 3 and stayed on the chart for three weeks.



On Wednesday, the group will release new Japanese single “Doughnut.” The music video for main track with the same title was unveiled in advance on Dec. 3 and topped YouTube’s music video trending worldwide chart.



AB6IX to host concert in January





(Credit: Brand New Music)