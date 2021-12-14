 Back To Top
Entertainment

Lee Jung-jae and Oh Young-soo nominated for Golden Globes

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Dec 14, 2021 - 14:57       Updated : Dec 14, 2021 - 14:57
Actors Lee Jung-jae (left) and Oh Young-soo appeared on “Squid Game” (Netflix)
Actors Lee Jung-jae (left) and Oh Young-soo appeared on "Squid Game" (Netflix)

Netflix’s South Korean megahit “Squid Game” earned three nominations at the 79th Golden Globe Awards, which honors the best in television and films, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Monday.

Korean actor Lee Jung-jae, who took on the role of debt-ridden divorcee Seong Gi-hun on the show, has been nominated for the best television actor in the drama series, along with actors Brain Cox and Jeremy Strong of HBO’s “Succession,” Billy Porter of Netflix’s “Pose,” and Omar Sy of “Lupin.”

Veteran actor Oh Yeong-soo is competing for the best supporting actor prize with Brett Goldstein of AppleTV+’s “Ted Lasso” and HBO’s Kieran Culkin of “Succession.”
Poster image of “Squid Game” (Netflix)
Poster image of "Squid Game" (Netflix)

“Squid Game,” the nine-part thriller that became Netflix’s most successful series this year, is nominated for the best drama series alongside “Lupin,” “Pose,” “Succession” and “The Morning Show.”

The nominees for the 79th Golden Globe Awards were announced by HFPA President Helen Hoehne and American rapper Snoop Dogg, a departure from the usual star-studded lineup of presenters.

The announcements were livestreamed on the official Golden Globe Awards’ website and YouTube channel.

The annual event has come under fire over allegations of racism and sexism, and faces a boycott from film studios and stars in Hollywood, including Scarlett Johansson and Tom Cruise.

“This has been a year of change and reflection for the HFPA,” Hoehne said before announcing the nominees for the annual awards on Monday. “For eight months, we worked tirelessly as an organization to be better. We change our rules, bylaws, added a new code of conduct and restructured our governance,” the HFPA chairman added.

The Golden Globe Awards, which celebrates the best in television and film, is scheduled to take place on Jan. 9, 2022.

By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
