Lee Jung-jae and Oh Young-soo nominated for Golden Globes

Actors Lee Jung-jae (left) and Oh Young-soo appeared on “Squid Game” (Netflix)



Netflix’s South Korean megahit “Squid Game” earned three nominations at the 79th Golden Globe Awards, which honors the best in television and films, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Monday.



Korean actor Lee Jung-jae, who took on the role of debt-ridden divorcee Seong Gi-hun on the show, has been nominated for the best television actor in the drama series, along with actors Brain Cox and Jeremy Strong of HBO’s “Succession,” Billy Porter of Netflix’s “Pose,” and Omar Sy of “Lupin.”



Veteran actor Oh Yeong-soo is competing for the best supporting actor prize with Brett Goldstein of AppleTV+’s “Ted Lasso” and HBO’s Kieran Culkin of “Succession.”



Poster image of “Squid Game” (Netflix)