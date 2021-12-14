Moon seeks support for Korean community in Australia

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) poses with Anthony Albanese, head of the opposition Australian Labor Party (ALP), during their meeting at a Sydney hotel on Tuesday, the third day of Moon's four-day state visit to Australia. (Yonhap)

Moon Jae-in met with Australia's opposition leader on Tuesday and asked for his support for the Korean community in the country.



Moon and Anthony Albanese of the Australian Labor Party met in Sydney during the president's ongoing four-day state visit to the country.



Moon noted that he and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison agreed the previous day to elevate the bilateral relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership and expressed hope for strengthened cooperation in future high-tech industries, among other areas.



He also asked that the Labor Party take an interest in and support the Korean community's settlement and growth in Australia.



Welcoming Moon, Albanese pledged to actively cooperate to further develop the two countries' relations based on their shared values of democracy and a market economy.



Moon is scheduled to meet with local businesspeople later Tuesday to discuss ways to secure stable supply chains of raw materials and critical minerals. (Yonhap)



