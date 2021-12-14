 Back To Top
Business

Property investment platform operator Kasa attracts W19b

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 14, 2021 - 11:13       Updated : Dec 14, 2021 - 11:13
Kasa Korea's corporate logo in this image provided by the fintech startup. (Kasa Korea)
Kasa Korea's corporate logo in this image provided by the fintech startup. (Kasa Korea)
Kasa Korea Co., operator of a digital property investment platform, said Tuesday that it has attracted 19 billion won ($16 million) from six investors to enhance security for trading and other necessary infrastructure.

The investment, from investors including PGS Partners, WeMade, Arche Investment and Yuanta Investment, raised the total funds Kasa Korea has received to about 40 billion won, according to Kasa Korea.

The fintech startup said it will use 19 billion won to enhance the security system and build other necessary infrastructure for the operation of its platform.

Kasa Korea launched a digital securities exchange for commercial real estate in September last year, allowing people to trade digital asset-based securities based on commercial properties. Investors can receive monthly rents and earn capital gains when a property is sold.

Kasa Korea has sold out three digital DABS since December last year and plans to trade its fourth DABS next month. It is preparing to open a property investment exchange in Singapore in the first half of next year. (Yonhap)
